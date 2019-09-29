Retail sales rise 7 pct in August ahead of Chuseok holiday
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Retail sales in South Korea gained 7 percent on-year in August as demand rose ahead of the Chuseok holiday, rebounding from a slight decline a month earlier, data showed Sunday.
Sales of 13 major online stores and marketplaces advanced 15.2 percent on-year on the back of fast delivery services, with foodstuffs and small home appliances being some of the most popular items sold through such platforms, according to the data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Thirteen offline retailers, including department stores and discount chains, saw their sales gain 2.1 percent on-year in August.
Sales at convenience stores rose 3.5 percent on-year in August, thanks to growing demand for ready-to-eat products.
Last month, department stores saw sales climb 5.7 percent compared to the previous year on the back of rising demand for furniture and home appliances.
However, sales at discount store chains fell 0.8 percent on-year in August, as more people opted to buy goods through other channels, the ministry said.
Retail sales fell 0.1 percent in July from 12 months earlier, as the longer-than-expected rainy season weighed on demand for seasonal outdoor products and home appliances.
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
3
Hyundai G70, Kona win AutoPacific Ideal Vehicle Award
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
5
Hyundai Motor, Aptiv to set up US$4 bln JV for autonomous driving platform
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
(LEAD) Nine injured in cargo ship fire at Ulsan port
-
4
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
5
(2nd LD) 18 people injured in cargo ship fire at Ulsan port