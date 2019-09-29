Typhoon Mitag to hit S. Korea early this week
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Mitag is on course to hit the southern part of South Korea early this week before moving eastward, the meteorological agency said Sunday.
Mitag is likely to pass through seas west of South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju on Wednesday morning before moving north to waters off South Jeolla Province in the afternoon, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
The cyclone will then move further northward through the peninsula, leaving South Korea's southern and central areas under its influence, the agency said.
Mitag was moving westward from waters near Manila at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour as of Sunday morning.
Mitag's central pressure was reported to be 985 hectopascals with a wind speed of 27 meters per second.
"The typhoon is growing (in intensity) as it passes through high-temperature sea areas of higher than 29 degrees Celsius," a meteorological official said.
Mitag, now a low-intensity typhoon, is likely to have grown into a medium-sized typhoon by Monday, according to the agency.
Mitag may skirt Taiwan's northeastern edge before reaching the South Korean south coast 120 kilometers northwest of Jeju on Wednesday morning.
After sweeping through most of South Korea, Mitag will reach an area 120 kilometers west of the South Korean islets of Dokdo by Thursday morning, the weather agency predicted.
Mitag will be the 18th typhoon to affect South Korea so far this year. Six have directly passed through the country, leaving substantial damage.
If Mitag makes land on South Korea, 2019 will have seen the largest number of typhoons in the country since 1959, when seven hit the country.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
3
Hyundai G70, Kona win AutoPacific Ideal Vehicle Award
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
5
Hyundai Motor, Aptiv to set up US$4 bln JV for autonomous driving platform
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
(LEAD) Nine injured in cargo ship fire at Ulsan port
-
4
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
5
(2nd LD) 18 people injured in cargo ship fire at Ulsan port