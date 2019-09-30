Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:07 September 30, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Calls for reform in prosecutor-led judicial system loom (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Clash with prosecutors 'double-edged sword' (Kookmin Daily)
-- United under 'Seocho candlelight vigil,' ruling party, government make all-out attack on prosecution (Donga llbo)
-- Divided in half on Cho Kuk issue, politics of agora revived (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Oust Cho Kuk,' 'reform of prosecution,' nation divided in half (Segye Times)
-- Ruling power threatens rule of law through 'street politics' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'I accept people's call for reform of prosecution,' Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl makes rare statement (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Candle blazes again, 'reform the prosecution' (Hankyoreh)
-- Candle lit again, call for reform of prosecution louder (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea divided for 2 months over 'Cho Kuk black hole' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't gives up reform of wage system for state-run firms on labor union fears (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Candlelight rally held in support of Cho Kuk (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Top prosecutor reaffirms commitment to reform (Korea Herald)
-- Massive rally held to call for reform of prosecution (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!