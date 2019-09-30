Korean-language dailies

-- Calls for reform in prosecutor-led judicial system loom (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Clash with prosecutors 'double-edged sword' (Kookmin Daily)

-- United under 'Seocho candlelight vigil,' ruling party, government make all-out attack on prosecution (Donga llbo)

-- Divided in half on Cho Kuk issue, politics of agora revived (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Oust Cho Kuk,' 'reform of prosecution,' nation divided in half (Segye Times)

-- Ruling power threatens rule of law through 'street politics' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'I accept people's call for reform of prosecution,' Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl makes rare statement (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Candle blazes again, 'reform the prosecution' (Hankyoreh)

-- Candle lit again, call for reform of prosecution louder (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea divided for 2 months over 'Cho Kuk black hole' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't gives up reform of wage system for state-run firms on labor union fears (Korea Economic Daily)

