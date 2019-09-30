(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 30)

Notably, there have been massive media reports alleging corruption involving Cho and his family and accusations by conservative lawmakers based on illegal insider information received from the prosecution. On Thursday, a Liberty Korea Party lawmaker even revealed a phone conversation Cho had with a prosecutor searching Cho's home in Seoul three days earlier, accusing Cho of obstructing an investigation of which he is a key subject. Cho said he talked with the prosecutor via his wife's phone only to ask him to pay attention to his wife while carrying out the search because she seemed to be unstable due to the surprise raid. She and their two children were at home, and they had to stay there until the search was done after 11 hours.