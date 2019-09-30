(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 30)

Conditions for the young have improved little under the Moon Jae-in government. Labor income for those in their 20s fell 2 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2017, whereas wages grew from 5 percent to 41 percent for other age groups. In July the youth jobless rate hit 9.8 percent, the highest since 1997. For August, those who have given up on looking for jobs, including those in their 20s, reached 542,000, the highest since 2003. The suicide rate among those in their 20s has stayed unchanged despite the overall suicide rate falling from 2011. The government must come up with radical and realistic measures to create decent and sustainable jobs for the young as well as social programs to aid their mental problems.

