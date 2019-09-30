Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Sept. 30
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Follow-up on prosecution's probe into justice minister's family
-- (News Focus) New players to heat up competition in domestic TV streaming market
-- (News Focus) Prospect of N.K. leader's visit to China this week
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea
-- Industrial output tally for September
