Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Sept. 30

All Headlines 08:40 September 30, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on prosecution's probe into justice minister's family

-- (News Focus) New players to heat up competition in domestic TV streaming market

-- (News Focus) Prospect of N.K. leader's visit to China this week

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea

-- Industrial output tally for September
(END)

Keywords
#news advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!