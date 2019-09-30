Industrial output up for 2nd consecutive month in August
SEJONG, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output advanced for the second straight month last month on the back of a rise in the service sector, government data showed Monday.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed the country's overall industrial output rose 0.5 percent in August from a month earlier.
Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries fell 1.4 percent last month from a month earlier, while the output of the service sector increased 1.2 percent on-month.
Retail sales and investment also increased.
From a year earlier, industrial output grew 0.2 percent, according to the data.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
3
Hyundai G70, Kona win AutoPacific Ideal Vehicle Award
-
4
Hyundai Motor, Aptiv to set up US$4 bln JV for autonomous driving platform
-
5
(LEAD) Trump says meeting with Kim may 'happen soon'
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
4
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
5
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
1
Military to lower bar for active duty conscripts amid population decline
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
4
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
5
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag to hit S. Korea early this week