Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 September 30, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/17 Sunny 0
Incheon 26/18 Sunny 0
Suwon 28/16 Sunny 0
Cheongju 29/16 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 29/16 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 28/14 Sunny 0
Gangneung 28/18 Sunny 0
Jeonju 29/18 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 29/19 Cloudy 30
Jeju 26/22 Sunny 60
Daegu 29/19 Cloudy 30
Busan 27/21 Sunny 60
(END)
