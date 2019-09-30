Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 September 30, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/17 Sunny 0

Incheon 26/18 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/16 Sunny 0

Cheongju 29/16 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 29/16 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 28/14 Sunny 0

Gangneung 28/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/18 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 29/19 Cloudy 30

Jeju 26/22 Sunny 60

Daegu 29/19 Cloudy 30

Busan 27/21 Sunny 60

