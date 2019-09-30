S. Korea to hold trade talks with 4 S. American nations
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade ministry said Monday it plans to hold the fourth round of trade talks with a regional economic bloc in South America, as Seoul aims to expand its trade network with emerging countries and revitalize its ailing exports.
During the meeting, which will run from Tuesday to Friday in South Korea's southern port city of Busan, discussions will center on exchanging details of a free trade pact that covers products, services and investment, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
South Korea agreed with four MERCOSUR member states -- Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay -- in 2018 to launch trade talks. Venezuela's membership has been suspended since 2016 for failing to meet the group's basic standards.
Seoul's outbound shipments to the four member countries reached US$5.6 billion in 2018, down 13.7 percent from a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Korea International Trade Association.
South Korea mainly exports chips, auto parts and mobile devices to the South American countries. In return, Asia's No. 4 economy imports vegetable materials, iron ore and grain from them.
The country has been seeking to diversify its free-trade network with emerging countries to revitalize its ailing exports. Amid growing protectionism, South Korea's outbound shipments fell 21.8 percent in the first 20 days of September and are set to drop for the 10th consecutive month on-year.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
3
Hyundai Motor, Aptiv to set up US$4 bln JV for autonomous driving platform
-
4
(LEAD) Trump says meeting with Kim may 'happen soon'
-
5
Major work by abstract master Kim Whan-ki to be put up for auction in Hong Kong
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
4
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
5
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
1
Military to lower bar for active duty conscripts amid population decline
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
4
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
5
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag to hit S. Korea early this week