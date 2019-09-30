Moon to hold meeting with new members of unification advisory council
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in is expected to issue a message on his peace vision once again on Monday afternoon when he holds a meeting with new members of the National Unification Advisory Council (NUAC).
He plans to preside over the first NUAC session at Cheong Wa Dae since Jeong Se-hyun, a former unification minister, was named the executive vice chairperson of the constitutional institution on Sept. 2. Other members were also appointed to serve on the NUAC.
It has more than 19,000 members at home and abroad, and around 450 of them plan to attend the Cheong Wa Dae meeting.
Moon, who chairs the panel, is likely to brief them on the results of his New York visit last week, during which he had summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and attended a U.N. General Assembly session.
Moon is also expected to address the Korea peace process amid talk of Washington and Pyongyang preparing to resume nuclear negotiations in the coming weeks.
NUAC members will also convey their opinions on ways to deal with Pyongyang and lay the groundwork for reunification.
They initially intended to hold a large-scale meeting at the KINTEX convention center in Goyang, a city just northwest of Seoul, involving more than 10,000 members. But they have decided to scale it down amid the outbreak of African swine fever in the nation.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
3
Hyundai Motor, Aptiv to set up US$4 bln JV for autonomous driving platform
-
4
(LEAD) Trump says meeting with Kim may 'happen soon'
-
5
Major work by abstract master Kim Whan-ki to be put up for auction in Hong Kong
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
4
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
5
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
1
Military to lower bar for active duty conscripts amid population decline
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
4
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
5
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag to hit S. Korea early this week