(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 1)

But the point is not that here. It is only frustrating to see the fuss about the estimates. The fact is that an unusually large number of people gathered at the same place at the same time to demand reform, and no rally had taken place on such a large scale since the massive anti-government protests in 2016 and 2017 that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye. This is really an unusual case, and there should be a serious study on what made them take to the streets first.