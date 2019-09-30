Young defender earns 1st senior call-up ahead of World Cup qualifiers
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- A key member of the South Korean runner-up squad at this year's FIFA U-20 World Cup has earned his first senior national team call-up for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Head coach Paulo Bento announced his 25-man roster for a pair of second-round Group H matches in the Asian qualification competition for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
South Korea, world No. 37, will host the 202nd-ranked Sri Lanka on Oct. 10 in Hwaseong, 60 kilometers south of Seoul, and then travel to Pyongyang on Oct. 15 to take on the 113th-ranked North Korea.
One name that sticks out is the 20-year-old defensive back Lee Jae-ik, who manned the backline during South Korea's surprise run to the final at the U-20 World Cup in Poland. Lee appeared in all seven matches for the young Taeguk Warriors -- three group matches and four knockout contests.
Lee, who plays his club football for Al-Rayyan in Qatar, is one of nine defenders in this edition of the senior national team. Seven of them have made it back after playing in the previous World Cup qualifiers against Turkmenistan earlier in the month, with Busan IPark's Kim Moon-hwan replacing Ulsan Hyundai's Kim Tae-hwan this time.
The midfield corps of 11 players was also mostly intact, another Qatar-based player, Nam Tae-hee of Al-Sadd, replacing Ulsan Hyundai's Kim Bo-kyung.
Valencia CF's teen midfielder Lee Kang-in earned his second consecutive squad call-up. The 18-year-old made his senior international debut in a friendly against Georgia on Sept. 5 but was benched for Turkmenistan.
He's joined in the midfield by captain Son Heung-min and in-form Salzburg attacker Hwang Hee-chan, among other usual suspects.
Bento cut Busan forward Lee Jeong-hyeop from the previous team and elected to go with two returning forwards: Hwang Ui-jo of Bordeaux and Kim Shin-wook of Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.
North Korea lead Group H after two straight victories. South Korea have played once so far, beating Turkmenistan 2-0 last month. Sri Lanka are in last place after dropping their first two matches.
There are eight groups of five in the second round, and the top two nations from each group, plus the four best runners-up, will move on to the next phase.
South Korea are trying to qualify for their 10th consecutive World Cup.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
