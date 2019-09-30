Seoul shares rebound late Monday morning
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Monday morning, reversing earlier losses on the back of tech gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 4.48 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,054.41 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index started on a weak note following Wall Street losses Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.26 percent and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.13 percent on news that the White House was considering limiting U.S. investment in China.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.52 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.23 percent.
Auto stocks were in positive terrain. No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.75 percent, while its sister company Kia Motors inched up 0.77 percent. Top auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis jumped 0.40 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion shed 0.90 percent, while leading chemical firm LG Chem slipped 0.83 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,199.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.5 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
