S. Korean flag expected to be raised in Pyongyang during World Cup qualifier: ministry

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national flag is expected to be put up at a stadium in Pyongyang during next month's World Cup qualifier between the two sides, Seoul's unification ministry said Monday.

North Korea is set to host the game on Oct. 15 as the two Koreas were placed in the same group for the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification in what would be a rare sports exchange between the two sides.

"As the North has said that it will prepare the match in accordance with international practices, issues such as hoisting the national flag will be handled in line with such practices," ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-min told a regular press briefing.

South Korea is trying to discuss with the North about sending a cheering squad to Pyongyang for the game, but Lee said there is nothing to update regarding the North's response on the offer.

Kim Kum-chol (2nd from R) of North Korea dribbles the ball during a Group H Asian qualifier against Lebanon for the 2022 football World Cup at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang on Sept. 5, 2019, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. North Korea won 2-0. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

