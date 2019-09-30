F.T. Island's Lee Hong-gi enlists in Army
YANGGU, South Korea, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Lee Hong-gi, a member of K-pop boy band F.T. Island, temporarily left the music scene to join the Army on Monday.
The 30-year-old started his mandatory military service at a boot camp of the Army's 21st Division in Yanggu, Gangwon Province, as an active duty soldier.
"I am really grateful (to the fans) and will be back safely," Lee told journalists and fans who came to the site of his enlistment.
"I will be safeguarding my voice as I promised. ... We will meet again someday," he said, bidding farewell.
Some 500 South Korean and foreign fans came all the way to the small border town, some from as far away as Russia, Hong Kong or China, to see the star off.
Lee debuted in 2007 as one of the main vocalists of F.T. Island. He is the first F.T. Island member to begin mandatory military service.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
Hyundai Motor, Aptiv to set up US$4 bln JV for autonomous driving platform
-
3
(LEAD) Trump says meeting with Kim may 'happen soon'
-
4
Major work by abstract master Kim Whan-ki to be put up for auction in Hong Kong
-
5
LG Chem signs supply deal with Umicore for cathode materials
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
4
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
5
BTS' J-Hope releases collaboration with Becky G
-
1
Military to lower bar for active duty conscripts amid population decline
-
2
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
3
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag to hit S. Korea early this week
-
4
Typhoon Mitag to hit S. Korea early this week
-
5
N. Korean envoy to U.N. 'positive' about U.S.-N. Korea talks