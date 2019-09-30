KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 37,000 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 71,600 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 51,000 UP 1,000
JWPHARMA 27,500 DN 900
LGInt 17,150 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 51,600 DN 600
SLCORP 24,000 UP 850
Yuhan 228,500 UP 3,500
DongkukStlMill 6,500 UP 50
SamsungElec 49,050 UP 650
SBC 16,400 UP 400
Hyundai M&F INS 26,400 UP 200
NHIS 12,700 UP 200
TONGYANG 1,520 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 140,500 DN 4,500
LF 20,200 0
FOOSUNG 8,480 UP 50
JW HOLDINGS 5,850 DN 50
SK Innovation 166,000 UP 2,000
CJ CheilJedang 234,500 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,100 DN 50
POONGSAN 22,300 UP 200
KBFinancialGroup 42,700 UP 300
Hansae 19,300 UP 250
LG HAUSYS 60,300 UP 200
Youngone Corp 35,700 UP 600
GKL 20,650 UP 50
DAEKYO 6,060 UP 20
L&L 12,450 DN 100
BoryungPharm 12,050 DN 200
KOLON IND 41,800 UP 400
SKC 39,800 UP 450
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,500 UP 40
Mobis 252,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,150 UP 1,200
HDC HOLDINGS 12,900 DN 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 190,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 39,100 UP 700
SPC SAMLIP 96,900 DN 1,300
