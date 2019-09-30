KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KUMHOTIRE 4,300 DN 70
Hanon Systems 12,000 0
SK 204,000 UP 1,500
Handsome 29,200 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 37,400 DN 250
BukwangPharm 13,850 UP 250
LOTTE 36,250 DN 200
AK Holdings 31,450 UP 250
WJ COWAY 84,600 UP 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 129,000 DN 500
Binggrae 58,300 DN 600
IBK 13,200 UP 350
KorElecTerm 46,200 UP 250
NamhaeChem 9,060 DN 100
Donga ST 84,100 DN 200
DWEC 4,830 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 83,400 UP 1,100
NEXENTIRE 9,040 UP 80
CUCKOO 117,000 DN 500
COSMAX 73,200 DN 1,600
MANDO 36,200 UP 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 307,500 DN 4,000
INNOCEAN 66,600 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 35,400 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,450 UP 350
Celltrion 164,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 21,400 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,100 UP 1,600
CJ CGV 33,400 DN 300
HYUNDAILIVART 13,700 UP 200
LIG Nex1 35,650 UP 850
FILA KOREA 57,900 UP 1,800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,000 UP 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,250 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,380 DN 20
DongwonF&B 230,500 UP 3,500
KEPCO KPS 34,550 UP 650
LGH&H 1,307,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 299,500 DN 2,000
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
Hyundai Motor, Aptiv to set up US$4 bln JV for autonomous driving platform
-
3
(LEAD) Trump says meeting with Kim may 'happen soon'
-
4
Major work by abstract master Kim Whan-ki to be put up for auction in Hong Kong
-
5
LG Chem signs supply deal with Umicore for cathode materials
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
4
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
5
BTS' J-Hope releases collaboration with Becky G
-
1
Military to lower bar for active duty conscripts amid population decline
-
2
-
3
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag to hit S. Korea early this week
-
4
-
5
N. Korean envoy to U.N. 'positive' about U.S.-N. Korea talks