KEPCO E&C 22,100 DN 150

ShinhanGroup 41,800 DN 50

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,000 DN 500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 91,500 DN 400

HALLA HOLDINGS 42,900 UP 650

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,500 DN 150

S&T MOTIV 54,300 UP 2,100

SKTelecom 241,500 UP 2,000

LGELECTRONICS 67,400 UP 700

DONGSUH 18,000 UP 150

NAVER 157,000 UP 1,000

BGF 6,000 0

SAMSUNG C&T 89,700 UP 800

PanOcean 4,570 UP 30

SAMSUNG CARD 35,150 UP 1,600

CheilWorldwide 24,800 UP 400

KT 27,450 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198000 DN3500

LG Uplus 13,650 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 71,100 UP 500

KT&G 105,500 UP 1,000

DHICO 6,800 UP 40

LG Display 14,150 UP 450

Kangwonland 29,550 UP 50

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 236,000 UP 500

NCsoft 521,000 DN 2,000

Kakao 135,500 0

DSINFRA 6,300 UP 140

DSME 30,600 UP 650

Kogas 39,600 UP 100

SamsungF&MIns 223,000 DN 4,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,100 DN 600

SamsungEng 16,800 UP 150

POSCO 227,000 UP 2,000

GCH Corp 20,850 UP 450

LotteChilsung 138,500 UP 3,000

HyundaiMtr 134,000 UP 500

AmoreG 65,400 DN 1,400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 223,000 UP 500

KPIC 127,500 UP 3,000

(MORE)