KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KEPCO E&C 22,100 DN 150
ShinhanGroup 41,800 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 91,500 DN 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,900 UP 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,500 DN 150
S&T MOTIV 54,300 UP 2,100
SKTelecom 241,500 UP 2,000
LGELECTRONICS 67,400 UP 700
DONGSUH 18,000 UP 150
NAVER 157,000 UP 1,000
BGF 6,000 0
SAMSUNG C&T 89,700 UP 800
PanOcean 4,570 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 35,150 UP 1,600
CheilWorldwide 24,800 UP 400
KT 27,450 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198000 DN3500
LG Uplus 13,650 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,100 UP 500
KT&G 105,500 UP 1,000
DHICO 6,800 UP 40
LG Display 14,150 UP 450
Kangwonland 29,550 UP 50
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 236,000 UP 500
NCsoft 521,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 135,500 0
DSINFRA 6,300 UP 140
DSME 30,600 UP 650
Kogas 39,600 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 223,000 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,100 DN 600
SamsungEng 16,800 UP 150
POSCO 227,000 UP 2,000
GCH Corp 20,850 UP 450
LotteChilsung 138,500 UP 3,000
HyundaiMtr 134,000 UP 500
AmoreG 65,400 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 223,000 UP 500
KPIC 127,500 UP 3,000
