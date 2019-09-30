S-1 98,100 UP 2,200

UNID 45,850 0

KEPCO 25,900 UP 150

SamsungSecu 35,350 UP 200

HyundaiElev 89,300 DN 700

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,700 0

LS 47,450 UP 350

GC Corp 113,500 DN 500

GS E&C 33,000 UP 800

GS Retail 41,250 UP 150

Ottogi 583,000 UP 4,000

IlyangPharm 20,150 DN 300

Donga Socio Holdings 87,400 UP 600

SK hynix 82,200 UP 800

Youngpoong 608,000 UP 11,000

HyundaiEng&Const 46,300 UP 500

Hanwha 25,250 UP 600

DB HiTek 16,000 DN 150

CJ 82,000 DN 700

Hanchem 79,600 DN 900

DWS 39,400 UP 1,000

SK Discovery 21,950 DN 250

KIH 75,300 UP 2,000

LOTTE Himart 30,000 DN 850

BGF Retail 197,000 UP 5,000

HITEJINRO 27,200 UP 650

CJ LOGISTICS 144,500 DN 2,000

DOOSAN 106,000 0

DaelimInd 104,000 UP 1,500

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14300 UP250

KiaMtr 45,600 UP 250

Daesang 22,250 UP 100

SKNetworks 5,560 UP 90

ORION Holdings 15,900 UP 100

KISWire 23,800 UP 100

LotteFood 440,000 UP 2,000

KCC 218,000 DN 1,500

HankookShellOil 333,000 UP 3,000

TaekwangInd 1,130,000 DN 9,000

SsangyongCement 6,110 UP 70

(MORE)