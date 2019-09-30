KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
S-1 98,100 UP 2,200
UNID 45,850 0
KEPCO 25,900 UP 150
SamsungSecu 35,350 UP 200
HyundaiElev 89,300 DN 700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,700 0
LS 47,450 UP 350
GC Corp 113,500 DN 500
GS E&C 33,000 UP 800
GS Retail 41,250 UP 150
Ottogi 583,000 UP 4,000
IlyangPharm 20,150 DN 300
Donga Socio Holdings 87,400 UP 600
SK hynix 82,200 UP 800
Youngpoong 608,000 UP 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,300 UP 500
Hanwha 25,250 UP 600
DB HiTek 16,000 DN 150
CJ 82,000 DN 700
Hanchem 79,600 DN 900
DWS 39,400 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 21,950 DN 250
KIH 75,300 UP 2,000
LOTTE Himart 30,000 DN 850
BGF Retail 197,000 UP 5,000
HITEJINRO 27,200 UP 650
CJ LOGISTICS 144,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 106,000 0
DaelimInd 104,000 UP 1,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14300 UP250
KiaMtr 45,600 UP 250
Daesang 22,250 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,560 UP 90
ORION Holdings 15,900 UP 100
KISWire 23,800 UP 100
LotteFood 440,000 UP 2,000
KCC 218,000 DN 1,500
HankookShellOil 333,000 UP 3,000
TaekwangInd 1,130,000 DN 9,000
SsangyongCement 6,110 UP 70
