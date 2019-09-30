KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KAL 22,900 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,680 DN 155
LG Corp. 70,000 UP 1,100
NamyangDairy 491,500 DN 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,600 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,900 UP 150
Shinsegae 262,500 UP 500
Nongshim 249,500 DN 500
SGBC 39,200 DN 550
Hyosung 83,800 0
DaeduckElec 10,850 DN 50
MERITZ SECU 5,050 UP 120
HtlShilla 86,200 DN 600
Hanmi Science 39,600 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 103,000 UP 2,500
Hanssem 60,000 UP 200
KSOE 124,000 UP 1,500
Hanwha Chem 17,950 UP 300
OCI 69,500 UP 2,800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,150 UP 500
KorZinc 448,000 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,880 UP 90
SYC 49,350 DN 200
HyundaiMipoDock 45,100 UP 800
IS DONGSEO 30,050 0
S-Oil 99,400 DN 600
LG Innotek 114,000 DN 500
GS 50,300 UP 550
HanmiPharm 276,000 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 7,190 UP 120
emart 113,000 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY322 50 UP650
KOLMAR KOREA 42,200 DN 1,000
Netmarble 94,500 UP 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S349500 UP3500
ORION 98,400 UP 900
SKCHEM 45,300 DN 850
HDC-OP 32,850 UP 250
HYOSUNG HEAVY 31,450 DN 650
SsangyongMtr 2,870 DN 40
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
Hyundai Motor, Aptiv to set up US$4 bln JV for autonomous driving platform
-
3
(LEAD) Trump says meeting with Kim may 'happen soon'
-
4
Major work by abstract master Kim Whan-ki to be put up for auction in Hong Kong
-
5
LG Chem signs supply deal with Umicore for cathode materials
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
4
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
5
BTS' J-Hope releases collaboration with Becky G
-
