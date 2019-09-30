KAL 22,900 DN 150

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,680 DN 155

LG Corp. 70,000 UP 1,100

NamyangDairy 491,500 DN 500

LOTTE Fine Chem 45,600 UP 1,400

HYUNDAI STEEL 38,900 UP 150

Shinsegae 262,500 UP 500

Nongshim 249,500 DN 500

SGBC 39,200 DN 550

Hyosung 83,800 0

DaeduckElec 10,850 DN 50

MERITZ SECU 5,050 UP 120

HtlShilla 86,200 DN 600

Hanmi Science 39,600 UP 100

SamsungElecMech 103,000 UP 2,500

Hanssem 60,000 UP 200

KSOE 124,000 UP 1,500

Hanwha Chem 17,950 UP 300

OCI 69,500 UP 2,800

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,150 UP 500

KorZinc 448,000 UP 5,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,880 UP 90

SYC 49,350 DN 200

HyundaiMipoDock 45,100 UP 800

IS DONGSEO 30,050 0

S-Oil 99,400 DN 600

LG Innotek 114,000 DN 500

GS 50,300 UP 550

HanmiPharm 276,000 DN 3,000

BNK Financial Group 7,190 UP 120

emart 113,000 DN 2,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY322 50 UP650

KOLMAR KOREA 42,200 DN 1,000

Netmarble 94,500 UP 400

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S349500 UP3500

ORION 98,400 UP 900

SKCHEM 45,300 DN 850

HDC-OP 32,850 UP 250

HYOSUNG HEAVY 31,450 DN 650

SsangyongMtr 2,870 DN 40

(END)