Tallinn mayor becomes honorary Seoul citizen

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Mihhail Kolvart, mayor of the Estonian capital, Tallinn, was granted honorary citizenship on Monday by the Seoul city government in recognition of his contribution to promoting Korean culture in the Baltic nation.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon awarded his Tallinn counterpart the honorary citizenship during a ceremony at Seoul City Hall.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soo (R) poses with Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kolvart after giving him honorary Seoul citizenship during a ceremony at Seoul City Hall on Sept. 30, 2019. The city government provided this photo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Kolvart is known to have a deep interest in Korea and its culture as he was born to a Korean mother and an Estonian father and has long served as the head of a taekwondo association in Estonia.

Noting cooperation in information technology and security solutions between the two cities in recent years, the Tallinn mayor expressed hope for a conference between the cities during the award ceremony.

He visited Seoul to reciprocate the Seoul mayor's visit to Tallinn last year, during which the two signed a friendship accord between their cities.

Kolvart is scheduled to attend the Seoul Smart City Summit and Conference that will open on Tuesday.
