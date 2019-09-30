Samsung C&T set to win 757-bln won order from Bangladesh
All Headlines 17:16 September 30, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Construction & Trading Corp. a construction unit of Samsung Group, said Monday it is closing in on a deal worth 757 billion won (US$632 million) to build a power plant in Bangladesh.
In a regulatory filing, Samsung C&T said it received a letter of award from Reliance Bangladesh LNG & Power Ltd. to build a 718-megawatt gas-fired combined cycle power plant in Meghnaghat, Bangladesh. Samsung C&T said it plans to finish the project by July 2022.
Samsung C&T is the No. 1 builder in South Korea in terms of building capacity.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
