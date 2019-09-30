Biggest annual K-pop fair, MU:CON, kicks off 4-day run
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's biggest K-pop fair, MU:CON, kicked off its four-day run in Seoul Monday to pitch K-pop's new artists to the global music scene.
The 8th edition of the Seoul International Music Fair, hosted by the Korea Creative Content Agency, hit outdoor areas surrounding the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in southern Seoul. It will run till Oct. 3.
Through its seven previous editions, the music industry event has emerged as a major international business opportunity for South Korean and global music executives and as a venue for discovering and launching the next wave of indie or superstar K-pop music acts.
This year's artist lineup encompasses 76 acts from many different genres, including indie rock band Se So Neon, four-piece male band South Club and singer-songwriters Sunwoo Jung-a and Sam Kim. It also includes Jeong Mi-jo, a diva from the 1970s, and new band numnum, formed by Lee Yun-jeong, a member of disbanded group Pipiband.
Under this year's theme, "Music, Culture, Tech," the festival will feature a music conference where, among others, Nicole Frantz, an executive at U.S.-based Capitol Music Group, will give a presentation on Capitol Music's K-pop venture on Tuesday.
The festival will also feature a collaborative concert, MU:CON Collabo, also on Tuesday, presenting music jointly produced by Korean artists and musicians from outside of Korea.
As its influence expands, MU:CON has appointed Yun Sang as artistic director for the 2019 event, the first such appointment in the fair's history.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
(LEAD) Trump says meeting with Kim may 'happen soon'
-
3
LG Chem signs supply deal with Umicore for cathode materials
-
4
(URGENT) Moon proposes turning the DMZ into international peace zone
-
5
(URGENT) Moon, Trump reaffirm S. Korea-U.S. alliance remains linchpin of peace, security: White House
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
4
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
5
BTS' J-Hope releases collaboration with Becky G
-
1
Military to lower bar for active duty conscripts amid population decline
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag to hit S. Korea early this week
-
3
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
4
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
5
Typhoon Mitag to hit S. Korea early this week