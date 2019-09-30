Bolton: N.K. leader will never give up nukes voluntarily under current circumstances
WASHINGTON, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will never give up his nuclear weapons voluntarily under the current circumstances, former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Monday.
Bolton made the remark at a forum in Washington, several weeks after he was dismissed by U.S. President Donald Trump due to clashes over North Korea policy and other issues.
"It seems to me clear that the DPRK has not made a strategic decision to give up its nuclear weapons. In fact, I think the contrary is true," Bolton said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"I think the strategic decision that Kim Jong-un is operating through is that he will do whatever he can to keep a deliverable nuclear weapons capability and to develop and enhance it further," he continued.
"He may try to get relief from international sanctions. He may make some concessions. But under current circumstances, he will never give up the nuclear weapons voluntarily," Bolton said.
