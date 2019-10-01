(2nd LD) Bolton: N.K. leader will never give up nukes voluntarily under current circumstances

The alternative would be to allow North Korea to become "the new A.Q. Khan, the

Walmart or the Amazon of deliverable nuclear weapons," he said, referring to the founder of Pakistan's nuclear weapons program. "Or you could have more nuclear weapons states in Asia, like Japan, like South Korea. So these are questions that need to focus our attention, not can we get another summit with Kim Jong-un or what the state of staff-level negotiations are to achieve a commitment from North Korea it will never honor."