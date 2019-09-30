WTO finalizes ruling on S. Korea-Japan anti-dumping dispute over pneumatic valves
GENEVA/SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The World Trade Organization (WTO) has finalized its ruling on a dispute over South Korea's anti-dumping duties on Japanese pneumatic valves, its website showed Monday.
The WTO adopted its appeals panel's report, published early this month, which largely found there was no violation by Seoul of WTO rules in the imposition of higher tariffs on the mechanical part imported from its neighbor.
The report upholds the initial 2018 ruling by the WTO dispute panel in favor of South Korea for all but a few points of contention; although it has recommended Seoul modify some of its inconsistent measures to conform to anti-dumping rules, mainly with respect to determining the duties.
South Korea and Japan have issued disparate interpretations of the WTO ruling, both insisting that they have won the case.
South Korea maintained Monday that the ruling marks a victory for Seoul, since the WTO has upheld most of its claims and that determining the duties was never included in the complaint lodged by Tokyo.
It also stated that the WTO's final ruling on the dispute will not impact the duties being imposed on the Japanese product.
Pneumatic valves are needed for mechanical movement in cars, electronics and other machines, with Japanese products previously accounting for more than 70 percent in the South Korean market.
In 2015, South Korea decided to impose anti-dumping duties of 11.7-22.8 percent on Japanese pneumatic valves over five years, citing their considerable damage to the domestic industry. In 2016, Japan challenged the measure at a WTO dispute settlement body.
The latest ruling comes as the two countries have been engaged in a major trade row stemming from differences over Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula.
(END)
