N.K. ambassador urges U.S. to come to nuclear talks with new proposal
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations urged the United States Monday to come to denuclearization negotiations with a new proposal acceptable to Pyongyang.
In an address to the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Ambassador Kim Song said it is up to Washington to turn any future negotiations into a "window of opportunity" and blamed its "hostile policy" against the North for ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
His remarks come as Washington and Pyongyang are expected to resume working-level talks in the coming weeks to negotiate the North's denuclearization in exchange for U.S. economic and political concessions.
"The relations between the DPRK, the U.S. have made little progress so far, and the situation on the Korean Peninsula has not come out of the vicious cycle of increased tension, which is entirely attributable to the political and military provocations perpetrated by the U.S. resorting to the anachronistic hostile policy against the DPRK," Kim said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"Presuming that the U.S. has had enough time to find out a calculation method that can be shared with us, we expressed our willingness to sit with the United States for comprehensive discussion of the issues we have deliberated so far," the ambassador continued. "It depends on the U.S. whether the DPRK-U.S. negotiations will become a window of opportunity."
The negotiations have stalled since a second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam in February ended without a deal due to differences over the scope of North Korea's denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.
Earlier this month, the North expressed a willingness to resume working-level talks in late September, saying it believes the U.S. will come out with a mutually acceptable proposal.
