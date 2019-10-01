(LEAD) N.K. ambassador urges U.S. to come to nuclear talks with new proposal

"The relations between the DPRK, the U.S. have made little progress so far, and the situation on the Korean Peninsula has not come out of the vicious cycle of increased tension, which is entirely attributable to the political and military provocations perpetrated by the U.S. resorting to the anachronistic hostile policy against the DPRK," Kim, the ambassador, said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.