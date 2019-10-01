Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- President Moon instructs Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to map out prosecution reform plan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon 'gives instruction' to prosecution chief, puts reform pressure on him (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon instructs Prosecutor General Yoon to draw up reform plan (Donga llbo)
-- Moon shows Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl yellow card, presses him to present reform plan (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon orders prosecution to draw up internal reform plan (Segye Times)
-- Moon issues warning message against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl in front of Justice Minister Cho Kuk (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon puts direct pressure on prosecution chief (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Prosecution General Yoon Seok-youl notified Cheong Wa Dae beforehand of how serious Cho Kuk scandal is' (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon issues unusual instruction to Prosecution General Yoon Seok-youl (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Zero-rate era hits S. Korea, no interest from bank deposits (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea earns 5 tln won from capital exports last year, while Japan does 229 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon orders swift reform of prosecution (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon steps up pressure on prosecution for self-reform (Korea Herald)
-- President urges prosecution to map out reform plan (Korea Times)
