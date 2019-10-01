Korean-language dailies

-- President Moon instructs Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to map out prosecution reform plan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon 'gives instruction' to prosecution chief, puts reform pressure on him (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon instructs Prosecutor General Yoon to draw up reform plan (Donga llbo)

-- Moon shows Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl yellow card, presses him to present reform plan (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon orders prosecution to draw up internal reform plan (Segye Times)

-- Moon issues warning message against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl in front of Justice Minister Cho Kuk (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon puts direct pressure on prosecution chief (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Prosecution General Yoon Seok-youl notified Cheong Wa Dae beforehand of how serious Cho Kuk scandal is' (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon issues unusual instruction to Prosecution General Yoon Seok-youl (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Zero-rate era hits S. Korea, no interest from bank deposits (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea earns 5 tln won from capital exports last year, while Japan does 229 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)

