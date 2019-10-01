(LEAD) S. Korea logs first drop in inflation in September
(ATTN: UPDATES with comments by officials in paras 4-6; ADDS photo)
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEJONG, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's headline inflation dropped for the first time in September due to declines in prices of agricultural products and stabilizing petroleum prices, the statistics agency said Tuesday.
South Korea's consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in September from a year earlier, marking the first on-year drop in inflation since Statistics Korea began compiling related data in 1965.
The statistics agency said the record low consumer prices are blamed on a fall in prices of agricultural products, stabilizing prices of petroleum products and free education for high school students.
Lee Doo-won, director of the agency's price statistics division, said the record low consumer prices are temporary, citing expanded free education, increased national health insurance coverage and a base effect in consumer prices last year.
South Korea's Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom dismissed concerns that the record low consumer prices could lead to deflation.
"We believe that the trend in consumer prices in recent months is not a symptom of deflation," Kim said in a meeting with officials in Seoul.
Core inflation -- which excludes agricultural and petroleum products -- rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier.
Prices of petroleum products fell 5.6 percent in September from a year earlier, while prices of agricultural products declined 13.8 percent, according to the data.
Utility prices rose 1.5 percent on-year last month, while prices of service charges increased 0.5 percent, according to the statistics agency.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
(URGENT) Moon proposes turning the DMZ into international peace zone
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader may visit S. Korea for special ASEAN summit in Nov.: Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) 3 more suspected African swine fever cases reported in S. Korea
-
5
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
4
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
5
BTS' J-Hope releases collaboration with Becky G
-
1
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag to hit S. Korea early this week
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
3
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
4
Military to lower bar for active duty conscripts amid population decline
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon orders prosecution to draw up its own reform plan