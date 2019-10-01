(2nd LD) S. Korea logs first drop in inflation in September, boosts odds of rate cut
(ATTN: REVISES headline; UPDATES with context and planned decision on key rate in lead para, last 4 paras, graphic)
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEJONG, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's headline inflation dropped for the first time in September due to a decline in farm goods and weak demand, the statistics agency said Tuesday, the latest in a series of data backing an additional rate cut for Asia's fourth-largest economy.
South Korea's consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in September from a year earlier, marking the first on-year drop in inflation since Statistics Korea began compiling related data in 1965.
The statistics agency said the record low consumer prices are blamed on a fall in prices of agricultural products, stabilizing prices of petroleum products and free education for high school students.
Lee Doo-won, director of the agency's price statistics division, said the record low consumer prices are temporary, citing expanded free education, increased national health insurance coverage and a base effect in consumer prices last year.
South Korea's Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom dismissed concerns that the record low consumer prices could lead to deflation.
"We believe that the trend in consumer prices in recent months is not a symptom of deflation," Kim said in a meeting with officials in Seoul.
Core inflation -- which excludes agricultural and petroleum products -- rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier.
Prices of petroleum products fell 5.6 percent in September from a year earlier, while prices of agricultural products declined 13.8 percent, according to the data.
Utility prices rose 1.5 percent on-year last month, while prices of service charges increased 0.5 percent, according to the statistics agency.
The record low consumer prices could bolster the chance that the Bank of Korea will trim its policy rate at this month's rate-setting meeting.
The South Korean central bank is set to decide on Oct. 16 on whether to cut a key interest rate. The BOK rate was frozen at 1.5 percent in its August meeting, about a month after it slashed the key rate by a quarter percentage point in its first rate cut in three years.
In the face of an extended slump in exports, coupled with tamed inflation, the central bank has been under pressure to trim the rate to help prop up the economy.
The economy expanded 1 percent in the second quarter of the year from three months earlier, after unexpectedly contracting 0.4 percent in the first quarter of the year.
The central bank is set to further cut its growth outlook in coming months. It earlier predicted the economy to grow 2.2 percent this year.
Downside risks facing the South Korean economy are growing due to a decline in chip prices and the prolonged trade row between the United States and China, the country's top two trading partners.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
(URGENT) Moon proposes turning the DMZ into international peace zone
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader may visit S. Korea for special ASEAN summit in Nov.: Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) 3 more suspected African swine fever cases reported in S. Korea
-
5
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
4
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
5
BTS' J-Hope releases collaboration with Becky G
-
1
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag to hit S. Korea early this week
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
3
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon orders prosecution to draw up its own reform plan
-
5
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag likely to hit S. Korea's southern coast this week