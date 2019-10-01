Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:10 October 01, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/19 Cloudy 30
Incheon 27/19 Cloudy 30
Suwon 28/17 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 28/19 Sunny 60
Daejeon 27/19 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 27/16 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 26/18 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 26/20 Sunny 60
Gwangju 26/20 Rain 70
Jeju 25/23 Rain 90
Daegu 25/21 Rain 80
Busan 25/21 Rain 60
(END)
