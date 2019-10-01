Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:10 October 01, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/19 Cloudy 30

Incheon 27/19 Cloudy 30

Suwon 28/17 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 28/19 Sunny 60

Daejeon 27/19 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 27/16 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 26/18 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 26/20 Sunny 60

Gwangju 26/20 Rain 70

Jeju 25/23 Rain 90

Daegu 25/21 Rain 80

Busan 25/21 Rain 60



