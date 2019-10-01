Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump hails US$4 bln joint venture involving Hyundai

All Headlines 09:39 October 01, 2019

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday hailed a new joint venture involving South Korean carmaker Hyundai, saying the project will bring jobs to the American people.

Last week Hyundai announced it will set up a US$4 billion JV with Aptiv, an Ireland-based autonomous vehicle startup, to develop a self-driving platform. The project will be headquartered in Boston.

"BIG NEWS by @Hyundai, @Kia, and @Aptiv on a 4 BILLION DOLLAR joint venture to develop autonomous driving technologies in the USA," Trump tweeted. "That's a lot of $$ and JOBS! Great jobs coming back to America!!"

Hyundai Motor Co. and its two affiliates -- Kia Motors Corp. and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. -- will invest a combined $2 billion in the joint company.

This Reuters file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump. (Yonhap)

