Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Oct. 1
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Armed Forces Day ceremony
-- Follow-up on prosecution's probe into justice minister's family
-- Parliamentary interpellation session on educational, social, cultural affairs
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea
-- Consumer prices for September
-- Exports tally for September
(END)
