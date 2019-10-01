Seoul stocks open tad lower on tech, auto losses
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday, led by losses in technology and automobile stocks, bucking overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 0.91 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,062.14 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks rose on Monday after Washington said it is not considering blocking Chinese firms from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.4 percent to close at 26,916.83, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.8 percent to 7,999.34.
But in Seoul, large caps traded mixed, with tech and auto shares suffering a weak start.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 0.20 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.49 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor slid 0.37 percent, while its sister company Kia Motors dived 0.55 percent.
However, pharmaceutical giant Celltrion surged 2.74 percent, while leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 0.50 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,199.00 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.80 won from the previous session's close.
