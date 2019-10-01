Stock market's daily turnover hits 10-month low in Sept.
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The daily turnover of South Korea's stock market sank to a 10-month low in September as investors' appetites for risky assets remained weak amid economic uncertainties, data showed Tuesday.
The daily transactions on the main KOSPI and secondary KOSDAQ markets averaged 8.48 trillion won (US$7.07 billion) last month, down 150 billion won from a month earlier, according to the data by the Korea Exchange.
It marked the lowest level since November last year, when the average daily trading volume stood at 8.42 trillion won.
The average daily turnover of the KOSPI market stood at 4.51 trillion won last month, compared with 4.63 trillion won in August.
The average daily turnover of the KOSDAQ market also fell to 3.97 trillion won last month, compared with 3.99 trillion won a month earlier.
Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities, said U.S.-China trade talks remained the biggest concern for investors.
Some investors also remained cautious ahead of an announcement by Samsung Electronics Co. for its third-quarter earnings guidance and a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Seo said.
