Cabinet OKs revision of labor laws as gov't seeks ratification of ILO conventions
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Cabinet approved the government's proposals to revise labor-related laws Tuesday in an effort to seek parliamentary ratification of key international labor conventions.
A set of three proposed bills governing the establishment of labor unions were given the green light at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.
The bills -- legislation on general labor union rules and the creation and operation of unions for public servants and teachers -- will allow the unemployed and dismissed workers to join labor unions if they are passed at the National Assembly.
The government seeks to secure parliamentary approval for three core International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions, along with revisions to labor laws. A ratification motion for the ILO standards was passed at a Cabinet meeting last week.
South Korea joined the ILO in 1991 but has not ratified four of the eight core conventions -- the No. 87 and No. 98 standards on freedom of association and the No. 29 and No. 105 provisions regarding forced labor. The government wants parliamentary approval of the No. 87, No. 98 and No. 29 conventions.
Under the government's proposed bills, those who are unemployed and have been dismissed from work will be able to sign up with labor unions.
Retired public servants and teachers, firefighters and college faculty will be permitted to become labor union members.
The revision also calls for extending the validity period of collective bargaining to three years from the current two years. Even if unionized workers stage strikes, they will be barred from occupying part or the whole of facilities in the workplace.
The government plans to submit the ratification motion and revised bills to the National Assembly during the ongoing regular session.
But it remains uncertain how easy it will be for them to pass, as political parties are sharply divided on approving three more ILO provisions.
Seoul is under pressure from the European Union (EU) to ratify the key labor provisions as agreed in their 2011 free trade agreement (FTA).
In July, the EU called for a panel of experts to be convened to review South Korea's compliance with the FTA amid concerns that the European economic bloc may take retaliatory measures against the country, citing tepid progress by Seoul toward approving the ILO conventions.
South Korea and the EU are in the final stage of talks over the creation of the panel, according to the labor ministry.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
(URGENT) Moon proposes turning the DMZ into international peace zone
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader may visit S. Korea for special ASEAN summit in Nov.: Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) 3 more suspected African swine fever cases reported in S. Korea
-
5
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
4
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
5
BTS' J-Hope releases collaboration with Becky G
-
1
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag to hit S. Korea early this week
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
3
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon orders prosecution to draw up its own reform plan
-
5
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag likely to hit S. Korea's southern coast this week