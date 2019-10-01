Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai E&C, KT join hands for smart construction technologies

All Headlines 10:43 October 01, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Tuesday it has signed a partnership with telecom operator KT Corp. on developing smart construction technologies.

Under the agreement, Hyundai E&C will use KT's fifth-generation (5G) network solutions at its construction sites in South Korea. The builder said it can improve productivity and bolster automation efforts in construction projects by using high-speed, well-secured 5G network technologies.

Hyundai E&C, under Hyundai Motor Group, has been working closely with local telecom service providers to develop smart construction technologies.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai construction #KT
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!