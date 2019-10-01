Hyundai E&C, KT join hands for smart construction technologies
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Tuesday it has signed a partnership with telecom operator KT Corp. on developing smart construction technologies.
Under the agreement, Hyundai E&C will use KT's fifth-generation (5G) network solutions at its construction sites in South Korea. The builder said it can improve productivity and bolster automation efforts in construction projects by using high-speed, well-secured 5G network technologies.
Hyundai E&C, under Hyundai Motor Group, has been working closely with local telecom service providers to develop smart construction technologies.
