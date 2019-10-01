Seoul stocks turn higher late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks turned higher late Tuesday morning on bullish pharmaceutical and chemical shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 8.24 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,071.29 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index started weak but moved upward as pharmaceutical and chemical shares surged.
Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion surged 4.27 percent, while Samsung BioLogics gained 3.09 percent. Leading chemical company LG Chem jumped 2 percent.
Tech and auto shares were in negative terrain. Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 0.51 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.36 percent.
South Korea's No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor slid 1.12 percent, while its sister company Kia Motors dived 1.1 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,198.90 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.70 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
(URGENT) Moon proposes turning the DMZ into international peace zone
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader may visit S. Korea for special ASEAN summit in Nov.: Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) 3 more suspected African swine fever cases reported in S. Korea
-
5
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
4
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
5
BTS' J-Hope releases collaboration with Becky G
-
1
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag to hit S. Korea early this week
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
3
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
4
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag likely to hit S. Korea's southern coast this week
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon orders prosecution to draw up its own reform plan