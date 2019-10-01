Daily transactions of mobile banking exceed 6 tln won in H1
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The value of daily transactions of mobile banking services in South Korea surpassed the 6 trillion-won (US$5 billion) mark for the first time, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The value of daily transactions of mobile banking services stood at 6.04 trillion won in the first half, up 10.8 percent from six months ago, according to the data by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Transactions through mobile banking services have been on a steady rise following the launch of two internet-only banks in 2017.
The value of daily transactions of mobile banking services stood at 3.7 trillion won in 2017 and grew to 5.2 trillion won in the first half of last year, the BOK said.
The number of daily transactions carried out on smartphones rose 15.5 percent from six months earlier to 90.91 million in the first half of this year, the BOK said.
Meanwhile, in South Korea, known as one of the world's most wired nations, the total number of registered internet and mobile banking service users came to a record of 152 million as of the end of June, up 4.1 percent from six months earlier.
(END)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
(URGENT) Moon proposes turning the DMZ into international peace zone
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader may visit S. Korea for special ASEAN summit in Nov.: Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) 3 more suspected African swine fever cases reported in S. Korea
-
5
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
4
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
5
BTS' J-Hope releases collaboration with Becky G
-
1
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag to hit S. Korea early this week
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
3
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
4
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag likely to hit S. Korea's southern coast this week
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon orders prosecution to draw up its own reform plan