(LEAD) S. Korea's F-35As make official debut on Armed Forces Day
SEOUL -- South Korea showcased its F-35A stealth fighters to the public for the first time during the Armed Forces Day ceremony Tuesday to officially mark the introduction of the radar-evading high-tech fighters that North Korea has angrily protested.
South Korea has so far brought in eight F-35As, beginning with two in late March, under a plan to deploy 40 fifth-generation jets through 2021. But it has handled their arrivals in a low-key manner, sparking speculation Seoul is concerned about resistance from North Korea.
----------------
Sales of derivatives-tied securities fall 3.6 pct in H1
SEOUL -- South Korea's sales of derivatives-linked securities fell 3.6 percent on-year in the first half of the year, as the stock market's volatility eased, data showed Tuesday.
The combined value of equity-linked securities (ELS) and derivatives-linked securities (DLS) issued in the January-June period came to 62.5 trillion won (US$52.1 billion), down 2.4 trillion won from a year ago, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
----------------
(LEAD) Moon says peace process buttressed by stronger military
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in vowed a continued push Tuesday to bolster South Korea's defense power, calling it a driving force behind his audacious peace efforts.
He was addressing the 71st Armed Forces Day ceremony held at an Air Force base in Daegu, 302 kilometers southeast of Seoul, a highly symbolic city in the country's politics and war history.
----------------
(LEAD) Panmunjom tours suspended to stem spread of African swine fever
SEOUL -- The unification ministry said Tuesday that it will temporarily suspend civilian tours of the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom as part of efforts to stem the spread of African swine fever.
The ministry said that it will suspend the Panmunjom tours from Tuesday in close coordination with the United Nations Command, which overseas activities in the area.
----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea logs first drop in inflation in September, boosts odds of rate cut
SEJONG -- South Korea's headline inflation dropped for the first time in September due to a decline in farm goods and weak demand, the statistics agency said Tuesday, the latest in a series of data backing an additional rate cut for Asia's fourth-largest economy.
South Korea's consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in September from a year earlier, marking the first on-year drop in inflation since Statistics Korea began compiling related data in 1965.
----------------
(2nd LD) Korea's exports down for 10th month on trade rows, chips
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports sank 11.7 percent in September from a year earlier, extending their slump to a 10th consecutive month, data showed Tuesday, hurt by still weak prices of semiconductors and the yearlong trade row between the United States and China.
Outbound shipments reached US$44.7 billion last month, compared with the $50.6 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
----------------
(2nd LD) Bolton: N.K. leader will never give up nukes voluntarily under current circumstances
WASHINGTON -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will never give up his nuclear weapons voluntarily under the current circumstances, former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Monday, offering regime change in Pyongyang as a solution to consider.
Bolton, who was dismissed earlier this month by President Donald Trump due to clashes over North Korea policy and other issues, made the remark at a forum in Washington as the two countries are expected to resume working-level talks on denuclearization in the coming weeks.
----------------
(LEAD) N.K. ambassador urges U.S. to come to nuclear talks with new proposal
WASHINGTON -- North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations urged the United States Monday to come to denuclearization negotiations with a new proposal acceptable to Pyongyang.
In an address to the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Ambassador Kim Song said it is up to Washington to turn any future negotiations into a "window of opportunity" or "an occasion that will hasten the crisis."
