Hyundai Rotem wins 334 bln-won U.S. train order

All Headlines 14:02 October 01, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Tuesday it has bagged a 334 billion-won (US$279 million) order to supply double-decker trains to the United States.

Hyundai Rotem obtained the order from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to build 80 double-decker trains and deliver them from 2022 to 2024, the company said in a statement.

The company advanced to the U.S. train market in 1980 and has since delivered over 1,000 cars to U.S. railway systems, it said.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Rotem shows a double-decker train. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


