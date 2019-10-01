Over 200,000 vehicles to be recalled over faulty parts
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Nine vehicle manufacturers and importers will voluntarily recall more than 200,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Tuesday.
Nine firms, including Audi-Volkswagen Korea, Toyota Motor Korea, GM Korea Co., Mercedes-Benz Korea and Hyundai Motor Co., plan to recall 204,709 vehicles in 41 models, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The problems include faulty inflators of air bag modules in 195,608 vehicles sold by GM Korea, Toyota Korea and Mercedes-Benz, loose wheel nuts in 266 Hyundai Motor models that include the Venue subcompact SUV and faulty automatic transmission gear shifters in 4,740 units of Volkswagen's Golf A7 1.6TDI BMT model, it said.
Starting Tuesday, owners of the affected vehicles can visit designated repair and service centers to have the parts replaced free of charge, the ministry said.
