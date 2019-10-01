SK to spend 718 bln won on stock buyback
All Headlines 15:21 October 01, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- SK Holdings Co., the holding company of energy-to-telecom focused conglomerate SK Group, said Tuesday it plans to buy back 718 billion won (US$598 million) worth of its own shares in order to enhance shareholder value.
The buyback of 3.52 million shares will start on Wednesday and last until Jan. 1, 2020, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company reported a net profit of 1.4 trillion won in the first half of the year, down 53 percent from a year ago.
