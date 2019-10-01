SsangYong's Sept. sales dip 12 pct on weak domestic demand
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Tuesday that its sales fell 1.8 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak domestic demand.
SsangYong Motor sold 10,325 vehicles in September, down from 10,511 units a year ago, due to weak sales of the Tivoli and G4 Rexton SUVs, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 5.4 percent to 7,275 units last month from 7,689 a year ago. Exports were down 1.9 percent to 3,050 units from 3,110 during the same period, it said.
From January to September, sales fell 2.4 percent to 99,027 autos from 101,436 in the year-ago period, the statement said.
The SUV-focused carmaker's lineup includes the flagship G4 Rexton, Tivoli, Korando C and Korando Turismo.
Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. owns a 72.85 percent stake in the SUV-focused carmaker.
