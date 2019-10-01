N. Korea bracing for new typhoon
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean state newspaper warned Tuesday that Typhoon Mitag is on course to hit the country and called for thorough precautions after the impoverished nation was battered by another typhoon last month.
The Minju Joson, the daily of the North's cabinet, said the season's 18th typhoon is expected to pass through southern parts of the country, though it is expected to be weaker than last month's Typhoon Lingling.
"All sectors of the people's economy should raise awareness about frequently occurring typhoons, be fully prepared to cope with a typhoon and draw up thorough damage prevention measures," the paper said in an article monitored in Seoul.
Last month, Typhoon Lingling lashed the communist nation, especially agricultural regions of Hwanghae Province, leaving five people dead and three others injured and damaging large tracts of farmland about 157 times as large as Seoul's Yeouido area.
According to South Korea's state weather agency, Mitag was moving north from waters 270 kilometers north-northeast of Taipei at a speed of 22 kph as of 9 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to land on the southwestern coast of the Korean Peninsula around midnight Wednesday.
