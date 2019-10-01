HyundaiEng&Const 46,400 UP 100

SamsungF&MIns 227,000 UP 4,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,700 UP 1,600

Kogas 40,500 UP 900

Hanwha 25,050 DN 200

DB HiTek 16,050 UP 50

CJ 84,000 UP 2,000

JWPHARMA 29,250 UP 1,750

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,400 UP 2,400

ShinhanGroup 42,350 UP 550

HITEJINRO 27,450 UP 250

Yuhan 229,500 UP 1,000

SLCORP 23,350 DN 650

CJ LOGISTICS 142,500 DN 2,000

DOOSAN 106,000 0

DaelimInd 102,500 DN 1,500

LGInt 17,050 DN 100

DongkukStlMill 6,630 UP 130

SBC 16,450 UP 50

Hyundai M&F INS 26,550 UP 150

TONGYANG 1,530 UP 10

Daesang 22,450 UP 200

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14400 UP100

KiaMtr 45,050 DN 550

Donga Socio Holdings 88,500 UP 1,100

SK hynix 82,000 DN 200

Youngpoong 604,000 DN 4,000

SKNetworks 5,530 DN 30

ORION Holdings 16,100 UP 200

KISWire 24,000 UP 200

LotteFood 451,500 UP 11,500

NEXENTIRE 9,150 UP 110

CHONGKUNDANG 84,800 UP 1,400

KCC 220,500 UP 2,500

AmoreG 66,700 UP 1,300

HyundaiMtr 132,500 DN 1,500

HankookShellOil 337,500 UP 4,500

BukwangPharm 14,200 UP 350

ILJIN MATERIALS 37,800 UP 400

TaekwangInd 1,149,000 UP 19,000

