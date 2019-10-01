KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HyundaiEng&Const 46,400 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 227,000 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,700 UP 1,600
Kogas 40,500 UP 900
Hanwha 25,050 DN 200
DB HiTek 16,050 UP 50
CJ 84,000 UP 2,000
JWPHARMA 29,250 UP 1,750
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,400 UP 2,400
ShinhanGroup 42,350 UP 550
HITEJINRO 27,450 UP 250
Yuhan 229,500 UP 1,000
SLCORP 23,350 DN 650
CJ LOGISTICS 142,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 106,000 0
DaelimInd 102,500 DN 1,500
LGInt 17,050 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 6,630 UP 130
SBC 16,450 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 26,550 UP 150
TONGYANG 1,530 UP 10
Daesang 22,450 UP 200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14400 UP100
KiaMtr 45,050 DN 550
Donga Socio Holdings 88,500 UP 1,100
SK hynix 82,000 DN 200
Youngpoong 604,000 DN 4,000
SKNetworks 5,530 DN 30
ORION Holdings 16,100 UP 200
KISWire 24,000 UP 200
LotteFood 451,500 UP 11,500
NEXENTIRE 9,150 UP 110
CHONGKUNDANG 84,800 UP 1,400
KCC 220,500 UP 2,500
AmoreG 66,700 UP 1,300
HyundaiMtr 132,500 DN 1,500
HankookShellOil 337,500 UP 4,500
BukwangPharm 14,200 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 37,800 UP 400
TaekwangInd 1,149,000 UP 19,000
(MORE)
