KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 October 01, 2019

SsangyongCement 6,120 UP 10
KAL 23,450 UP 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,815 UP 135
LG Corp. 69,500 DN 500
SsangyongMtr 2,915 UP 45
BoryungPharm 12,350 UP 300
L&L 12,700 UP 250
NamyangDairy 494,500 UP 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,050 UP 450
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,000 UP 100
Shinsegae 257,000 DN 5,500
Nongshim 251,000 UP 1,500
SGBC 39,750 UP 550
Hyosung 85,700 UP 1,900
LOTTE 36,850 UP 600
AK Holdings 33,150 UP 1,700
Binggrae 58,200 DN 100
GCH Corp 20,800 DN 50
LotteChilsung 137,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,600 DN 100
POSCO 226,500 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 97,100 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 192,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,850 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 4,320 UP 20
DB INSURANCE 52,000 UP 400
SamsungElec 48,850 DN 200
NHIS 12,600 DN 100
SK Discovery 22,400 UP 450
LS 47,550 UP 100
GC Corp 114,500 UP 1,000
GS E&C 32,750 DN 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 37,750 UP 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 225,500 UP 2,500
KPIC 129,000 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,520 UP 20
SKC 39,900 UP 100
GS Retail 41,300 UP 50
Ottogi 581,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 20,750 UP 600
(MORE)

