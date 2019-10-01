KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,900 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 4,990 DN 60
HtlShilla 82,500 DN 3,700
Hanmi Science 41,450 UP 1,850
SamsungElecMech 106,000 UP 3,000
Hanssem 60,800 UP 800
KSOE 126,000 UP 2,000
Hanwha Chem 17,850 DN 100
OCI 69,700 UP 200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,500 UP 350
KorZinc 446,500 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,910 UP 30
SYC 50,500 UP 1,150
HyundaiMipoDock 45,650 UP 550
IS DONGSEO 31,000 UP 950
S-Oil 98,900 DN 500
LG Innotek 119,500 UP 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 239,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI WIA 49,450 DN 1,550
KumhoPetrochem 71,300 DN 300
Mobis 247,500 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,700 UP 550
HDC HOLDINGS 13,000 UP 100
S-1 98,700 UP 600
Hanchem 81,600 UP 2,000
DWS 39,100 DN 300
UNID 46,950 UP 1,100
KEPCO 26,050 UP 150
SamsungSecu 35,400 UP 50
SKTelecom 239,000 DN 2,500
S&T MOTIV 52,500 DN 1,800
HyundaiElev 89,200 DN 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,650 UP 650
Hanon Systems 12,200 UP 200
SK 224,000 UP 20,000
DAEKYO 6,150 UP 90
GKL 21,450 UP 800
Handsome 29,550 UP 350
WJ COWAY 86,100 UP 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 129,500 UP 500
(MORE)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
(URGENT) Moon proposes turning the DMZ into international peace zone
-
3
(2nd LD) 3 more suspected African swine fever cases reported in S. Korea
-
4
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
5
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at 74th U.N. General Assembly session
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
4
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
5
BTS' J-Hope releases collaboration with Becky G
-
1
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag to hit S. Korea early this week
-
3
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
4
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag likely to hit S. Korea's southern coast this week
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon orders prosecution to draw up its own reform plan