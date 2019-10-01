Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 October 01, 2019

DaeduckElec 10,900 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 4,990 DN 60
HtlShilla 82,500 DN 3,700
Hanmi Science 41,450 UP 1,850
SamsungElecMech 106,000 UP 3,000
Hanssem 60,800 UP 800
KSOE 126,000 UP 2,000
Hanwha Chem 17,850 DN 100
OCI 69,700 UP 200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,500 UP 350
KorZinc 446,500 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,910 UP 30
SYC 50,500 UP 1,150
HyundaiMipoDock 45,650 UP 550
IS DONGSEO 31,000 UP 950
S-Oil 98,900 DN 500
LG Innotek 119,500 UP 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 239,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI WIA 49,450 DN 1,550
KumhoPetrochem 71,300 DN 300
Mobis 247,500 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,700 UP 550
HDC HOLDINGS 13,000 UP 100
S-1 98,700 UP 600
Hanchem 81,600 UP 2,000
DWS 39,100 DN 300
UNID 46,950 UP 1,100
KEPCO 26,050 UP 150
SamsungSecu 35,400 UP 50
SKTelecom 239,000 DN 2,500
S&T MOTIV 52,500 DN 1,800
HyundaiElev 89,200 DN 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,650 UP 650
Hanon Systems 12,200 UP 200
SK 224,000 UP 20,000
DAEKYO 6,150 UP 90
GKL 21,450 UP 800
Handsome 29,550 UP 350
WJ COWAY 86,100 UP 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 129,500 UP 500
(MORE)

