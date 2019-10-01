KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 13,200 0
KorElecTerm 46,350 UP 150
NamhaeChem 9,120 UP 60
DONGSUH 17,900 DN 100
BGF 6,030 UP 30
SamsungEng 17,100 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 90,100 UP 400
PanOcean 4,525 DN 45
SAMSUNG CARD 34,950 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 24,850 UP 50
KT 27,450 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196000 DN2000
LG Uplus 13,650 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,900 UP 800
KT&G 106,000 UP 500
DHICO 6,820 UP 20
LG Display 14,050 DN 100
Kangwonland 30,100 UP 550
NAVER 160,000 UP 3,000
Kakao 137,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 526,000 UP 5,000
DSME 30,600 0
DSINFRA 6,410 UP 110
DWEC 4,795 DN 35
Donga ST 87,000 UP 2,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,900 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 231,500 DN 3,000
DongwonF&B 226,500 DN 4,000
KEPCO KPS 34,750 UP 200
LGH&H 1,307,000 0
LGCHEM 304,500 UP 5,000
KEPCO E&C 22,350 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 91,000 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,950 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,400 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 66,500 DN 900
Celltrion 173,500 UP 9,500
Huchems 21,700 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,000 UP 8,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,600 DN 500
